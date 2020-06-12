Timer shows military time only on cell phone

I think that is something about using function instead of the arrow notation. But don’t understand. I realize that ie doesn’t support that though.

Here is an arrow notation function:

var sum = (num1, num2) => num1 + num2;

Here is a function expression version of that:

var sum = function (num1, num2) {
    return num1 + num2;
};
Well there are 3 arrow notations functions below and with all of the parenthesis, I really have no idea how to convert that. It difficult for me to follow the example, seems very different.
.then(res => res.text())
.then((res) => {
setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000);

One of them is: res => res.text()
Another is: () => { myTimer(d) }
And the other wraps around the timer, being:

(res) => {
  setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
}

Here are the things to do to convert one of them.

Start things off by adding the word function to the beginning:

// res => res.text()
function res => res.text()

When the function parameters are not in parentheses, put them in parentheses.

// function res => res.text()
function (res) => res.text()

Remove the arrow notation

// function (res) => res.text()
function (res) res.text()

Ensure that the contents of the function after the arrow are wrapped in curly braces.

// function (res) res.text()
function (res) {
    res.text()
}

And finally use the return keyword on the last statement if that value needs to be returned.

function (res) {
    return res.text()
}
Paul,

Thank you for all of your efforts and laying out the conversions. You are definitely a teacher and a very good one at that! I wanted to get this code LIVE a couple of days ago and I know I will struggle with this last remaining code to get IE11 to work. I am going to have to put that off for a couple of days to attend to other matters. If you would prefer, I would be glad to pay for the those last few line of code. Thanks!

Thank you but money isn’t an option.

We will gladly wait on you finding more time to apply yourself to this. That way more learnings can occur.

This is what I have, but not working so somewhere went wrong, hopefully close:

.then function (res) {
        res.text()
        }
        .then function (res) {
        {
        var split = res.split(",");
        var year = split[0];
        var month = split[1];
        var day = split[2];
        var hour = split[3];
        var min = split[4];
        var sec = split[5];
        var d = new Date(year, month, day, hour, min, sec);
        function setInterval  (() { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
        });
The setInterval line is where you removed the =>, but failed to do other things that are required in the conversion.

Post #89 gives all the details on the conversion.

I think that it’s just the function keyword that’s missing from there. It shouldn’t be at the start of the line, but in front of the () parenthesis instead.

I believe this is what your are referring too? My confusion is that the setInterval line is so different. Do simple want this:

        function setInterval  (() { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
          return res.text()
        });
Nyet. No.

We I am not getting it because the function word is before setInterval

Go back to the original setInterval line. What does it say?

The original line is

setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000);

conversion then:

 function setInterval(()  { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
No, that conversion is wrong. Forget that.

With the original line, the arrow notation function is only this part of it:
() => { myTimer(d) }

The rest of the line stays completely untouched. It is only that arrow notation part of it that you work on.

Are you looking for this:

setInterval function (()  { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
        });

What’s confusing is the (() after the word function

No, that is not correct.

It is only the () => { myTimer(d) } part that you convert. The rest of the line must stay completely untouched.

 setInterval (function () { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
        });
That seems better.

Good, but still not working, am I missing something?