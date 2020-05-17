Time anomaly in mysql table version 5.5.62-log

Hello there,
I need your help.
This is part of my table on MySQL database
I realized that in this case more than one hour has passed between the previous and the next row
mysql> SELECT
TIMEDIFF(
'2020-04-20 16:00:00',
'2020-04-20 14:58:56'
);
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
| TIMEDIFF(
'2020-04-20 16:00:00',
'2020-04-20 14:58:56'
) |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
| 01:01:04 |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
1 row in set
this is not possible because the data is downloaded maximum from the source every five minutes
I have tried this query without success because the return is all zero
> SELECT
> `sDatetime`,
> `sElement`,
> `sDescri`,
> MAX(
> TIME_TO_SEC(
> TIMEDIFF(
> `sDatetime`,
> `sDatetime`
> )
> )
> ) AS 'Worst',
> MIN(
> TIME_TO_SEC(
> TIMEDIFF(
> `sDatetime`,
> `sDatetime`
> )
> )
> ) AS 'Best',
> AVG(
> TIME_TO_SEC(
> TIMEDIFF(
> `sDatetime`,
> `sDatetime`
> )
> )
> ) AS 'Average'
> FROM
> tbl_2020
> GROUP BY
> `sDatetime`,
> `sElement`,
> `sDescri`;
how can i find this anomaly in mysql table?
my version of MySQL is 5.5.62-log
the name of column is
sDatetime the type is
Datetime .
I need extract all rows when the datediff from rows is more than an hour… the example is in question
any suggestion, please?
thanks in advance for any help