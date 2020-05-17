Time anomaly in mysql table version 5.5.62-log

Hello there,

I need your help.

This is part of my table on MySQL database

I realized that in this case more than one hour has passed between the previous and the next row

mysql> SELECT TIMEDIFF( '2020-04-20 16:00:00', '2020-04-20 14:58:56' ); +------------------------------------------------------------------+ | TIMEDIFF( '2020-04-20 16:00:00', '2020-04-20 14:58:56' ) | +------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 01:01:04 | +------------------------------------------------------------------+ 1 row in set

this is not possible because the data is downloaded maximum from the source every five minutes

I have tried this query without success because the return is all zero

> SELECT > `sDatetime`, > `sElement`, > `sDescri`, > MAX( > TIME_TO_SEC( > TIMEDIFF( > `sDatetime`, > `sDatetime` > ) > ) > ) AS 'Worst', > MIN( > TIME_TO_SEC( > TIMEDIFF( > `sDatetime`, > `sDatetime` > ) > ) > ) AS 'Best', > AVG( > TIME_TO_SEC( > TIMEDIFF( > `sDatetime`, > `sDatetime` > ) > ) > ) AS 'Average' > FROM > tbl_2020 > GROUP BY > `sDatetime`, > `sElement`, > `sDescri`;

how can i find this anomaly in mysql table?

my version of MySQL is 5.5.62-log

the name of column is sDatetime the type is Datetime .

I need extract all rows when the datediff from rows is more than an hour… the example is in question

any suggestion, please?

thanks in advance for any help