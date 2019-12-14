Threaded replies or nested replies not working

Hi,

I have this blog Candid Opinions where previously when one left a comment on any of my posts, my replies to him/her were nested or threaded just below their comment. But for some reason (which I am unable to detect), the replies are currently no more nested down as they used to previously. As a result, the comment section looks really long. And this happened all of a sudden out of nowhere.

For instance, this – https://www.candidopinions.in/2019/10/is-diwali-all-about-smoke-noise-and-waste.html

When I click the reply button below someone’s comment, the comment box doesn’t open up like it used to previously.

Can someone help me out?

Thanks in advance.