Thread Count: What Does it Mean for Your Bedsheets?

Thread count in a bedsheet is the number of threads of fabric in one square inch. It gives insights into how tightly the sheet is woven. The thread count of any sheet is calculated by adding the number of threads weaved horizontally and vertically in an inch. For instance, a bed sheet of 200 thread count means in an inch 100 threads are weaved horizontally along with 100 vertical threads.

There are various other factors that make the bedsheet premium. One such thing is the quality of the threads used in the fabric, which defines the final quality of your bedsheet. So, it is always quality over quantity that works in the case of bed sheet thread count. What do you think is thread counts is an important factor while purchasing bedsheet ?