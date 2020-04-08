Thousand of active PHP variables

tosta: tosta: I just want to know if this is okay approach, looking at the performance point. Is there such thing as setting too many variables… or any other issues?

Not really, but if you want to handle multilingual content, there are better solutions.

Take a look at getText, it is one of the most used solutions to handle multilingual content.

https://www.gnu.org/software/gettext/

PHP has implemented support directly into the language as well:

https://www.php.net/gettext

An easy and free software to manage the translations is:

Poedit The fastest and most convenient way to translate interfaces — Poedit Poedit is a powerful and intuitive editor for translating interfaces that use gettext. Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Now, getText is powerful, allowing you to handle how a language deals with plurals, etc. it is quick, easy to use, and most important very easy to translate the content to new languages.

John_Betong: John_Betong: Database tables have been on the go for a very long time and I would have thought ideal for storing language information.

While in most cases, some language content will always need to be stored in a database for a multilingual website, it is a lot harder to manage than using getText.

If you store language content in the database, the queries are more complicated as you need fallbacks as well, what if the user requests Spanish, but the phrase in question is only in English.

It is also a lot harder to pass along the content to a translator, and to update the content afterward. Internally we have handled this by an own system that takes all content from the different tables, and create getText content files with it that can be passed along to a translator, and then we just upload the getText file we get in return, and it will automatically create the new phrase records, or update the old if the language already exists. Note, as mentioned above, we only store content in the database that is expected to be easily edited by the client, like emails, product names etc.

rpkamp: rpkamp: You may also want to look at a real translator system, like the Symfony Translation component

It is basically just a wrapper, in my opinion, it is a lot easier just using getText directly.