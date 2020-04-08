Thousand of active PHP variables

#1

I use PHP simple variables for website multi-language options to keep the MySQL database requests minimal, not using for things that really don’t need it. One language, one PHP file. So one file contains thousand(user terms, menus, email content and everything else) or more variables that are always accessible, all the time.

Example:

// language_en_us.php
$lang[1]="Welcome to my site";
$lang[10000]="Terms of service and some HTML";

I just want to know if this is okay approach, looking at the performance point. Is there such thing as setting too many variables… or any other issues?

Thank You

#2

Why?

Database tables have been on the go for a very long time and I would have thought ideal for storing language information.

By not having to load the rather large PHP file the application should be a lot quicker to render. Indexed table searches should be very fast.

Updating a table record should also be very quick and faster than having to edit and save a large PHP file.

#3

The idea is fine, but I’d give them some more meaningful names, like

$lang['welcome']="Welcome to my site";
$lang['TOS']="Terms of service and some HTML";

You may also want to look at a real translator system, like the Symfony Translation component