Thousand of active PHP variables

I use PHP simple variables for website multi-language options to keep the MySQL database requests minimal, not using for things that really don’t need it. One language, one PHP file. So one file contains thousand(user terms, menus, email content and everything else) or more variables that are always accessible, all the time.

Example:

// language_en_us.php $lang[1]="Welcome to my site"; $lang[10000]="Terms of service and some HTML";

I just want to know if this is okay approach, looking at the performance point. Is there such thing as setting too many variables… or any other issues?

Thank You