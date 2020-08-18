Thoughts on Minified URLs and QR codes

felgall: felgall: Most people wouldn’t even notice the difference in the complexity. It certainly wouldn’t be any more difficult for people to use.

I know it makes no difference to humans, but thought maybe more complex images may be harder for the device, as in more prone for error, though I’m no expert on this.

The other potential problem is physicaly creating the more complex code. This is not on-screen or printed on paper, it is for the outside environment and will be on a solid physical object. I’m not sure yet how it will be done, but possibly engraved or etched on a synthetic or metal surface. Advice on that is maybe beyond the scope of this forum, but I thought a simpler QR image would be easier to physicaly create in such a way.

The biggest difference would be reliability as you don’t have the risk

of the short URL ceasing to exist - which is likely to happen as they

are basically intended for short term use.

Yes, that’s what is giving me doubts about using them.

Of course there’s nothing to stop you creating a short URL just pointing

to your own site (eg domain.com/abc123) then using server side

instructions (in .htaccess) to redirect to any page on your site. The

big benefit there is that you can control the landing page, useful if

you want to redirect QR code users to a special page for any occasion.

Good idea, I had not thought of that. It may be the compromise to solve my dilema. I will still need my full domain name, but can shorten the target name and do away with any variables by putting all that in the redirect.