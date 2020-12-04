This parse error is bananas

@benanamen, @mabismad, @RiversideRocks

I have been using user input to search MySql tables for about ten years and may have been fortunate in that nobody has corrupted of deleted any tables.

I did a quick search and found the following statement which I have never tried and from the write up apparently will delete the table:

database.execute(“INSERT INTO students (name) VALUES (’” + name + “’);”);

The search string I use is similar to Post: #1 and I think that using LIKE %…% will not cause any harm.

If I am incorrect then I would be grateful for an example that I could try and if it does delete tables then I will revise my code and report back here with the revised script.