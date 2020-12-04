This parse error is bananas

Im getting
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '' (T_ENCAPSED_AND_WHITESPACE), expecting '-' or identifier (T_STRING) or variable (T_VARIABLE) or number (T_NUM_STRING) in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\devices\move_device.php on line 108
and am having a heck of s time diagnosing it, if I comment out some php
if(isset($_GET['Search']) || isset($_GET['to_rack'])) {
$sql = 'SELECT rack_id,room_id,row,bay,title,width,height,depth,slots FROM racks WHERE title LIKE "%'.$_GET['Search'].'%"';
//echo $sql;
$to_rack = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
if (mysqli_num_rows($to_rack) > 0) {
/*
while($row2 = mysqli_fetch_assoc($to_rack)) {
$to_rack_id = $row2['rack_id'];
$to_rack_slots = $row2['slots'];
$to_rack_width = $row2['width'];
$to_rack_title = $row2['title'];
$to_rack_bay = $row2['bay'];
$to_rack_row = $row2['row'];
switch($row2['room_id']) {
case 1:
$room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Comms Room</a>";
break;
case 2:
$room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Crypto Room</a>";
break;
case 3:
$room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Data Center</a>";
break;
case 4:
$room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Server Room</a>";
break;
case 5:
$room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Tech Control</a>";
break;
case 6:
$room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Watch Floor</a>";
break;
default:
$room2 = "N/A";
}
` }
*/
}
}
the error goes away, what source of trickery is this?
Line 108 is the last }