This parse error is bananas

PHP
#1

Im getting


Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '' (T_ENCAPSED_AND_WHITESPACE), expecting '-' or identifier (T_STRING) or variable (T_VARIABLE) or number (T_NUM_STRING) in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\devices\move_device.php on line 108

and am having a heck of s time diagnosing it, if I comment out some php

		if(isset($_GET['Search']) || isset($_GET['to_rack'])) {
		  
		  $sql = 'SELECT rack_id,room_id,row,bay,title,width,height,depth,slots FROM racks WHERE title LIKE "%'.$_GET['Search'].'%"';
	
		  //echo $sql;
				
 		  $to_rack = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);	 
		
			if (mysqli_num_rows($to_rack) > 0) {

/* 
				while($row2 = mysqli_fetch_assoc($to_rack)) {
					  $to_rack_id = $row2['rack_id'];
					  $to_rack_slots = $row2['slots'];
					  $to_rack_width = $row2['width'];
					  $to_rack_title = $row2['title'];
					  $to_rack_bay = $row2['bay'];
					  $to_rack_row = $row2['row'];

					switch($row2['room_id']) {
						case 1:
						  $room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Comms Room</a>";
						  break;
						case 2:
						  $room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Crypto Room</a>";
						  break;
						case 3:
						  $room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Data Center</a>";
						  break;
						case 4:
						  $room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Server Room</a>";
						  break;
						case 5:
						  $room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Tech Control</a>";
						  break;
						case 6:
						  $room2 = "<a href='' style='cursor:not-allowed' class='jqeasytooltip' data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite' data-tipcontent='Room'>Watch Floor</a>";
						  break;
						default:
						  $room2 = "N/A";
					}

	`			}
	*/
			}
		}

the error goes away, what source of trickery is this?
Line 108 is the last }

#2

Check out the function fred(…) in the following topic:

Add the function to your script then test the following:

$_GET
$sql
$to_rack
$row2

Edit:

I hope you temporarily set error_reporting and display_errors on :slight_smile:

#3

ok, did

fred($_GET);
fred($sql);
fred($to_rack);
fred($row2);

and

image
image1920×1080 111 KB

does that help

Is there a problem with $row2?
I get
Fatal error : Uncaught TypeError: ini_set() expects parameter 2 to be string, int given in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\devices\move_device.php:2 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\devices\move_device.php(2): ini_set(‘display_errors’, 1) #1 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\devices\move_device.php on line 2
when I

ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
#4

I’m hoping this is just a mistake on this forum. Look at this line closely.

1 Like
#5

dang, i gots to clean my screen. Thanks