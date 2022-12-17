This is a plea to anyone who thinks they want to publish ANYTHING

This is a plea to anyone who thinks they want to publish ANY instructions about anything tech-related; DON’T.

Let me explain my frustration…

The population is divided into two parts, the seers and the blind (otherwise known as the Gibbons).

The seers know about, let’s say yii2, the blind haven’t got a clue, but maybe would like to find out.

So, a seer decides to write an article, instruction or publish source code on say GitHub. While they may be good at coding they are almost certainly RUBBISH at documenting their creation. Almost every article I read falls into the category of miserable (could do better).

Let me show you. “In case you wish to setup one Icon framework globally, set the parameter icon-framework in the params array of your Yii Configuration File.” Where is the params array? What the author needed to add here was a breadcrumb like: “yoursite/config/params.php”.

So if you read this and want to go into print, please, please, PLEASE, consult a Gibbon first.