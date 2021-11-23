<?php
if (count($_FILES) > 0) {
if (is_uploaded_file($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name'])) {
$imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']));
$imageProperties = getimageSize($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']);
$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id)
VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}','".$_SESSION['id']."')";
$current_id = mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
if (isset($current_id)) {
header("Location: preview.php");
}
}
}
?>
<form name="frmImage" enctype="multipart/form-data" action=""
method="post" class="frmImageUpload">
<label>Upload QrCode File:</label><br /> <input name="userImage"
type="file" class="inputFile" /> <input type="submit"
value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />
</form>
//preview.php
<?php
require_once '../php_action/database.php';
if(isset($_GET['image_id'])) {
$sql = "SELECT imageType,imageData FROM qr WHERE id=" . $_GET['image_id'] . mysqli_error(($db));
$result = mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Retrieving Image BLOB<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
$row = mysqli_fetch_array($result);
header("Content-type: " . $row["imageType"]);
echo $row["imageData"];
}
mysqli_close($db);
?>
there is no image to show but if I remove this code if(isset($_GET[‘image_id’])) { there will be an image to show
Are you just grabbing code but not understanding what it does?
Do you know what this line of code does? Do you know what
$_GET is?
if(isset($_GET['image_id'])) {
Based on your comment about removing this line it seems you may not understand.
You do understand that you are querying a different DB table when “viewing” than where the image information was inserted into.
I see you are saving the user ID to your
trial table along with the image, so you’ve gotten closer to your goal of uploading images for individual users.
Shouldn’t your query for viewing images also query this
trial table and also have the condition to only see images where the
user_id matches
$_SESSION['id']?