There is no image to show

Are you just grabbing code but not understanding what it does?

Do you know what this line of code does? Do you know what $_GET is?

if(isset($_GET['image_id'])) {

Based on your comment about removing this line it seems you may not understand.

You do understand that you are querying a different DB table when “viewing” than where the image information was inserted into.

I see you are saving the user ID to your trial table along with the image, so you’ve gotten closer to your goal of uploading images for individual users.