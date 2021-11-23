There is no image to show

<?php
if (count($_FILES) > 0) {
    if (is_uploaded_file($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name'])) {

        $imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']));
        $imageProperties = getimageSize($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']);

        $sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id)
				VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}','".$_SESSION['id']."')";
        $current_id = mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
        if (isset($current_id)) {
            header("Location: preview.php");
        }
    }
}
?>
	<form name="frmImage" enctype="multipart/form-data" action=""
        method="post" class="frmImageUpload">
        <label>Upload QrCode File:</label><br /> <input name="userImage"
            type="file" class="inputFile" /> <input type="submit"
            value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />
    </form>

//preview.php


<?php
require_once '../php_action/database.php';
    if(isset($_GET['image_id'])) {
        $sql = "SELECT imageType,imageData FROM qr WHERE id=" . $_GET['image_id'] . mysqli_error(($db));
		$result = mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Retrieving Image BLOB<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
		$row = mysqli_fetch_array($result);
		header("Content-type: " . $row["imageType"]);
        echo $row["imageData"];
	}
	mysqli_close($db);
?>
there is no image to show but if I remove this code if(isset($_GET[‘image_id’])) { there will be an image to show