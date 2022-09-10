There is new website made on sitepoint

True Katana is a line of high-quality Japanese swords that are made using traditional methods and materials. They offer something for every level of practitioner, from beginner to expert. We believe that martial arts should be accessible to everyone. That’s why our swords are priced within reach of all budgets. We also understand that every student has different needs and goals when it comes to their training, which is why we offer a wide selection of products—including bamboo swords and protective gear—so you can find exactly what you’re looking for!