There has been a hack on the Google listing of a website

Hello,
The user is redirected to a gambling website when they click on our organic results on search engine result pages! As long as you go to the url direct, it’s fine. The redirect occurs only when you click on the link on Google results pages.
Neither I nor my computer can figure out what’s happening. Theres no suspicious code/files on the website directory.
Has anyone else experienced this?
Thanks
Hello,
When you hover over the link on the search engine result page, does the little popup at the bottom of the browser show you as where it’s going to send you show the actual page you’re supposed to be going to?