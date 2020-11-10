Theory behind this page's widths

Hi there,

I am looking at this website and wondering what the structure is behind the widths of the containers:

https://demo.phlox.pro/corporate-free/

I am on a laptop and the page looks full width. I can’t seem to see any containers at a quick look, but when I zoom out I can see they have a fixed width.

Can anyone tell me what is going on here? Is it a fluid layout that does actually have a width on the containers? Or are there breakpoints making it fixed width when on very large screens?

Thanks!