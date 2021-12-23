This is a part of a code that reads Bluetooth LE data. Upon connecting the device, I expected it to display the data, instead I got error “bluetoothDevice.then is not a function”.
function onScanButtonClick() {
let options = {filters: []};
options.filters.push({services: ['battery_service', 'device_information']});
bluetoothDevice = null;
console.log('Requesting Bluetooth Device...');
navigator.bluetooth.requestDevice(options)
.then(device => {
bluetoothDevice = device;
bluetoothDevice.addEventListener('gattserverdisconnected', onDisconnected);
return connect();
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Argh! ' + error);
});
}
function connect() {
console.log('Connecting to Bluetooth Device...');
return bluetoothDevice.gatt.connect()
.then(server => {
console.log('> Bluetooth Device connected');
getBatteryPercent();
getFW();
getHW();
getMACAddr();
getMFGName();
getModelNum();
});
}
How can I fix this error?