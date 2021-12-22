.then is not a function

JavaScript
#1

This is a part of a code that reads Bluetooth LE data. Upon connecting the device, I expected it to display the data, instead I got error “bluetoothDevice.then is not a function”.

function onScanButtonClick() {
  let options = {filters: []};

  
    options.filters.push({services: ['battery_service', 'device_information']});

  bluetoothDevice = null;
  console.log('Requesting Bluetooth Device...');
  navigator.bluetooth.requestDevice(options)
  .then(device => {
    bluetoothDevice = device;
    bluetoothDevice.addEventListener('gattserverdisconnected', onDisconnected);
    return connect();
  })
  .catch(error => {
    console.log('Argh! ' + error);
  });
}

function connect() {
  console.log('Connecting to Bluetooth Device...');
  return bluetoothDevice.gatt.connect()
  .then(server => {
    console.log('> Bluetooth Device connected');
    getBatteryPercent();
    getFW();
    getHW();
    getMACAddr();
    getMFGName();
    getModelNum();
  });
}

How can I fix this error?

#2

Hi @chenphilip14, there is no attempted bluetoothDevice.then() call in the code you posted… but my guess would be that bluetoothDevice is still null then. Anyway the error message should also give you a line number, could you post that code as well?

1 Like