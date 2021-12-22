This is a part of a code that reads Bluetooth LE data. Upon connecting the device, I expected it to display the data, instead I got error “bluetoothDevice.then is not a function”.

function onScanButtonClick() { let options = {filters: []}; options.filters.push({services: ['battery_service', 'device_information']}); bluetoothDevice = null; console.log('Requesting Bluetooth Device...'); navigator.bluetooth.requestDevice(options) .then(device => { bluetoothDevice = device; bluetoothDevice.addEventListener('gattserverdisconnected', onDisconnected); return connect(); }) .catch(error => { console.log('Argh! ' + error); }); } function connect() { console.log('Connecting to Bluetooth Device...'); return bluetoothDevice.gatt.connect() .then(server => { console.log('> Bluetooth Device connected'); getBatteryPercent(); getFW(); getHW(); getMACAddr(); getMFGName(); getModelNum(); }); }

How can I fix this error?