Theme Image not showing in wordpress

Does wordpress need a special folder or area to put in images that need to be in a custom theme? Doing this as is usual is not working for me: <img src="C:\laragon\www

ame\wp-content\themes\themeName\Logo.jpg" alt="Logo">

The image shows up if I use a image from a web site like: site.com/Logo.jpg

But even when trying to use an absolute path locally it does not show up! Such as:

C:\laragon\www

ame\wp-content\themes\theme\Logo.jpg

I am trying to hard code the image into the header.php file.

Is there some nuance to wordpress I am not getting? I am trying this theme from scratch.

Thanks!