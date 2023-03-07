The usage of ChatGPT in the sitepoint community

We have noticed a significant spike in the usage of ChatGPT (or some other sort of AI tool) to provide answering posts. While we’re not sure the cause of the usage (English not being the native tongue, not being an expert on the topic, etc). there’s been a definitive increased pattern in it’s usage.

After much discussion privately, the community staff has decided that the drawbacks of using the tool at this time outweighs the benefits, and we’re going to be monitoring/removing posts which are obviously AI generated.

There are a number of reasons for this approach:

Since the AI cannot detect subtlety in questions asked (i.e. read between the lines an seeing what’s really being asked), the answers given, while technically correct, may not actually answer the question being given The AIs depend on searching just like most of us do, and as we all know, the internet, while wonderful and powerful, doesn’t always give us what we’re asking for. The answers given may be out of date, erroneous, or incomplete. As we all know, the AI responses SEEM really well written. This allows people to develop perceptions of “expertise” which may not be deserved. While that may seem harmless, answers which are given more credence due to this false sense of expertise may cause someone else’s valid (and more correct) guidance to be ignored because there might be a typo or a struggle because they’re not as strong at the English language.

Some examples which help to prove our position:

