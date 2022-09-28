The UNIQUE constraint

PHP
#1

I have a table with a UNIUE constraint on 2 fields


CREATE TABLE buildings (
   building_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   name VARCHAR(25) NOT NULL,
   number SMALLINT UNSIGNED,
   notes TEXT DEFAULT 'None',
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'test@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50),
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   UNIQUE (name,number),
   PRIMARY KEY ( building_id )
);

Is there a way to show an error oonly if a duplicate entry (name, number) is INSERTed