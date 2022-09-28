The UNIQUE constraint

I have a table with a UNIUE constraint on 2 fields

CREATE TABLE buildings ( building_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, name VARCHAR(25) NOT NULL, number SMALLINT UNSIGNED, notes TEXT DEFAULT 'None', created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'test@industechnology.com', created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, updated_by VARCHAR(50), updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL, operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1, UNIQUE (name,number), PRIMARY KEY ( building_id ) );

Is there a way to show an error oonly if a duplicate entry (name, number) is INSERTed