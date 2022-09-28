The UNIQUE constraint

I have a table with a UNIUE constraint on 2 fields
CREATE TABLE buildings (
building_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
name VARCHAR(25) NOT NULL,
number SMALLINT UNSIGNED,
notes TEXT DEFAULT 'None',
created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'test@industechnology.com',
created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
updated_by VARCHAR(50),
updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
UNIQUE (name,number),
PRIMARY KEY ( building_id )
);
Is there a way to show an error oonly if a duplicate entry (name, number) is INSERTed