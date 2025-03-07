The ultimate core features of Sonicxswap

Seamless Token Swaps: Fast, secure, and cost-effective swaps on the Sonic blockchain.
Staking & Farming Pools: Earn passive income by locking $SX or providing liquidity.
Sonicx.fun Launchpad: A launchpad platform for creators to launch and fund their tokens.
Deflationary Tokenomics: Various mechanisms like buyback and burn events to maintain token scarcity.
Advanced Trading Features (upcoming) :
- Prediction markets
- Perpetual trading with leverage
- Limit orders for automated trades
Community-Driven Governance: $SX token holders vote on platform upgrades and decisions.
#Sonic #sonicxswap #sonicx.fun #launchpad