The ultimate core features of Sonicxswap

Seamless Token Swaps: Fast, secure, and cost-effective swaps on the Sonic blockchain.

Staking & Farming Pools: Earn passive income by locking $SX or providing liquidity.

Sonicx.fun Launchpad: A launchpad platform for creators to launch and fund their tokens.

Deflationary Tokenomics: Various mechanisms like buyback and burn events to maintain token scarcity.

Advanced Trading Features (upcoming) :

Prediction markets

Perpetual trading with leverage

Limit orders for automated trades

Community-Driven Governance: $SX token holders vote on platform upgrades and decisions.

