The Ultimate Animation, lol

I have website for a children’s book I wrote. With the generous help of Erik_J, flying birds were added to the mountain image on this page:

https://www.ballymoretales.com/c1s1page/

Looking at the image, it almost felt that I was looking at a live webcam. It would be great if this concept could be expanded?

Here is what I’ve thought of so far:

Add the sound of wind.

Add other nature sounds during the day.

Add an overlay to simulate a realtime day/night cycle.

The birds would not fly at night but twinkling stars would come out.

There might be an occasional shooting star.

There might be clouds occasionally.

A fish might jump out of the water occasionally.

Do you think these things are possible?

Thanks