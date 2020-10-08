The Ultimate Animation, lol

I have website for a children’s book I wrote. With the generous help of Erik_J, flying birds were added to the mountain image on this page:
https://www.ballymoretales.com/c1s1page/
Looking at the image, it almost felt that I was looking at a live webcam. It would be great if this concept could be expanded?
Here is what I’ve thought of so far:
Add the sound of wind.
Add other nature sounds during the day.
Add an overlay to simulate a realtime day/night cycle.
The birds would not fly at night but twinkling stars would come out.
There might be an occasional shooting star.
There might be clouds occasionally.
A fish might jump out of the water occasionally.
Do you think these things are possible?
Thanks