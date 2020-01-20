The Top 6 Crucial Roles of a Customer’s Voice in Startups’ Content Marketing Strategy

A customer’s voice is the positive and negative feedback that a customer has regarding a product or service that a company is offering; thus, it is important to monitor them as well as give necessary feedback, especially to negative reviews, which may destroy your company.

What are the benefits that your company can get from the feedback of customers?

1. Feedback enhances products and services.

Negative reviews may seem disheartening; however, once they are taken into consideration, they will help your business survive by letting you analyze what should be improved.

2. Feedback allows a company to stay ahead of competitors.

Knowing what makes a customer leave your company will help you understand how to better your products and services. More often than not, a customer that is leaving because of subscribing to another company tells you great things about the other company.

3. Feedback identifies customers interest and perception

Customer interests vary over time as trends change. One method to find out what buyers want is to be active on social media as it is the place where customers normally post their interest as well as those that disinterest them. In this manner, your team will know what to keep and what to change in your product or service.