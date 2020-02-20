THE SOLAR SHOW VIETNAM 2020 - THE FUTURE OF ENERGY IN VIETNAM 2020

The Solar Show Vietnam 2020 is one of the exhibion in The Future of Energy in Vietnam 2020 event that takes place in 2 days 24-25 March 2020 at Adora Center, Tan Binh, Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition is an opportunity to introduce new technologies of solar manufacturing industry, and create a bridge to link domestic and international businesses to take advantage of available resources from solar energy.

At the third largest international exhibition in Vietnam about renewable energy will attract more than 120 speakers representing governments, energy companies from many countries and more than 150 exhibitors in and foreign. This is an opportunity to witness the latest innovations, experience live demo models and the best solutions for renewable energy.

By 2020, gather exhibitors of enterprises from countries such as India, USA, Canada, China, Malaysia … and brands such as: Solar JINKO, China Land, Foen Solar, GCL, HopeWind, Omnik New Energy, Ulica Solar, Clenergy. This year, The Solar Show Vietnam, The Power & Electricity Show Vietnam 2020, promise to achieve many successes and bring visitors many new achievements of the industry.

Exhibition information

Name: The Solar Show Vietnam 2020

Time: March 24-25, 2020

Location: Adora Center, 431 Hoang Van Thu, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City

All information about The Solar Show Vietnam 2020 will be updated at the fastest website: http://vietnamexhibition.vn

Designing - constructing the exhibition booth of The Solar Show Vietnam

Come to Gia Long Company if you want to own a beautiful, impressive exhibition stall. With many years of experience in designing and constructing exhibition booths , our company will surely satisfy all your booth requirements. Reasonable cost, nice design, fast stall construction are what you can get, if you choose Gia Long Company as your constractor.

Here are some beautiful exhibition booths made by Gia Long Company for units participating in major fairs throughout the country such as: Café show, Moto show, Food & Hotel, Led Tech, Vifa expo , Vietbuild construction exhibition, ITE tourism exhibition, Secutech security equipment exhibition …With The Solar Show Vietnam 2020 , Gia Long Company is a contractor that regularly designs, constructs and installs exhibition booths at this exhibition.

Exhibition booth of Jinko (one of the most prominent at The Solar Show Vietnam)



Please contact us immediately, you will have an impressive and unique booth when attending the exhibition in Vietnam.

Contact Info:

Gia Long Advertising & Construction Co. Ltd.

158/28/17 Pham Van Chieu, Ward 9, Go Vap District

Phone: 028. 6257 7602 - Fax: 028.625 77 603

Hotline: 098 758 4017 Mr…Nghia - 0976 76 76 04 Mr. Nhan