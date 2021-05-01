The rest part of substring_index

SELECT SUBSTRING_INDEX("Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital", "p", 1);
The SQL above produces the result below.
I like to get the rest part of it.
The would-be code below does’t work correctly but I hope it shows what I want.
would-be code
SELECT theRestPart_SUBSTRING_INDEX("Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital", "p", 1);
target result
Can I get my target result in SQL with your help?
Or I should do it in PHP?
By the way the code below produces the result below which is NOT what I want.
SELECT SUBSTRING_INDEX("Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital", "p", -1);