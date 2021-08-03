The rest part of SUBSTRING_IDEX

joon1: joon1: Where should I put the table name “myTable”?

in the FROM clause of the query

what i gave you is an expression that goes in the SELECT clause

expressions in the SELECT clause can be column names –

SELECT column1 , column2 , buckle_my_shoe FROM ...

or they can be calculations on columns –

SELECT curly * 3 , larry + 2 , moe / 1 FROM ...

or they can be functions –

SELECT AVG(iq) , AVG(hatsize) FROM ...

and in this case, the expression is a SUBSTRING function with an embedded LOCATE function –