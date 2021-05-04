The rest part of SUBSTRING_IDEX

so content has to contain both $key1 and $key2 because of the LIKEs

then $key1String and $key2String concatenate the 5 characters to the left and 5 characters to the right of both $key1 and $key2

what happens if $key1 or $key2 is more than one character? because then the 5 characters following, where you have LOCATE()+1 , will actually be the first 5 characters after the first character of $key1 or $key2

or what happens if $key1 or $key2 occurs closer than 5 characters to the beginning or the end of content ? do the SUBSTRINGs work in that situation?

once you have successfully tested your string formulae to cover all those situations, then we can move on to your real question –

This time I like to get one string only which comes first between key1String and key2String.

my target result is like the following. (2) g in p opula

(3) Euro p e and

(4) Germ a ny is

my understanding is, you want to pick between $key1String and $key2String and pick the one that occurs first when reading from left to right

if this is correct, you can use the LOCATE function in a CASE expression