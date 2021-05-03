The rest part of SUBSTRING_IDEX

SELECT SUBSTRING_INDEX("Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital", "p", 1);

The SQL above produces the result below.

Germany is in Euro

I like to get the rest part of it.

The would-be code below does’t work correctly but I hope it shows what I want.

would-be code

SELECT theRestPart_SUBSTRING_INDEX("Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital", "p", 1);

target result

e and Berlin is its capital

Can I get my target result in SQL with your help?

Or I should do it in PHP?

By the way the code below produces the result below which is NOT what I want.

SELECT SUBSTRING_INDEX("Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital", "p", -1);