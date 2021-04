SELECT SUBSTRING_INDEX("www.w3schools.com", "sc", 1);

The code above produces the result below.

www.w3

I like to get the rest part of it.

The would-be code below does’t work correctly but I hope it shows what I want.

would-be code

SELECT theLastPart_SUBSTRING_INDEX("www.w3schools.com", "sc", 1);

would-be result