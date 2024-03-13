The requested web page may be dangerous

One of my customer send me a link pointing to secure-web.cisco.com saying its website “may be dangerous”. See print screen below.

I am using https://urlscan.io and https://www.virustotal.com/ for the purpose of checking any potential security issues and didn’t find any with the website (www.jahrsenoret.cl). I also tried talosintelligence.com, which appears to belong to Cisco, but it came up with a reputation of “Neutral”.

The reason behind my post is to know what tools are you guys using to perform those security checks ?