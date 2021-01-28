The problem with pdf's

Hi from damp and wet 4° York UK,

Sorry to use my own site but its the best for demonstrating the problem you get when using pdf’s on a web page. The specific problem is the user just looses the web page, I tried to solve the issue by opening in a fresh tab but it feels rubbish and even worse on mobile.

To see the problem I’m talking about click on this page https://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/lessons.html click on free lesson link and you’ll see what I mean.

So how can you create downloads that when clicked on do not loose the users sense of place on the site?

Thing is I’m building a website that needs to to have “Click here for a free example of a website procurement document”.

Thanks in advance,

David