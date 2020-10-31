The problem with "display:none;" and SEO

hi all,
I have always made my pages “by hand”. just coding them, a bit of javascript here and there.
And because I like to experiment with designs, i use a lot of popup divs, which means i use “display:none” tags for those divs.
I’ve been told that this could be hurting my searchability. The pages have been online for a long time. does anyone have some advice on this?
Someone has been mentioned that I will have difficulty with SEO and that I need to use a CMS like wordpress.
what do you think my next move should be?
Is there something in my CSS I can change, or do I go the CMS route?
thanks!