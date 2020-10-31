The problem with "display:none;" and SEO

hi all,

I have always made my pages “by hand”. just coding them, a bit of javascript here and there.

And because I like to experiment with designs, i use a lot of popup divs, which means i use “display:none” tags for those divs.

I’ve been told that this could be hurting my searchability. The pages have been online for a long time. does anyone have some advice on this?

Someone has been mentioned that I will have difficulty with SEO and that I need to use a CMS like wordpress.

what do you think my next move should be?

Is there something in my CSS I can change, or do I go the CMS route?

thanks!

Have you considered using…

element {
    position: absolute;
    top: -999em;
    left: -999em;
 }

…as an alternative?

coothead

Well, it depends.

Do the popups contain any information that would be interesting for search engines to crawl? If not, I wouldn’t worry about it. If yes, maybe look into alternatives for how you code that.

However switching from hand rolled to WP “because SEO” seems a bit of a cheap-shot to me. It’s not like WP will magically give you more SEO juice than other platforms. Sure, they have some optimizations, but you can code those into your hand rolled solution too.