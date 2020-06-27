The Plugin Leverage Browser Caching: says htaccess file is not readable or writable

PFA .htaccess permission,even after I gave full rights the Plugin Leverage Browser Caching:

says htaccess file is not readable or writable. Please change permission of htaccess file.

I hope you’ve changed those permissions back again. Allowing the world to write to your .htaccess file seems like a recipe for disaster to me.

If you can’t get the plugin to work, you can always edit the .htaccess file directly to add “expires” information.

