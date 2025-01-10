The PHP script functions as expected in both my local environment and the demo cPanel server, but it does not perform correctly on the client's server

I developed a patient record management site two years ago. Every three months, the client encounters some errors. For example, yesterday they searched for a patient named “Kumar” but could not find the record. However, today the same search for “Kumar” successfully displayed the patient record. This issue does not occur on my local or demo servers. What could be causing this?

Additionally, I am using the same PHP version across all environments: local, demo, and client server.

Any insights on resolving this issue would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance!