False
Next person has had a frisky witch
False
Next person has had a frisky witch
False
The next person had to look up what a frisky witch was
True
The next person’s birthday is in summer.
False
The next person has subscribed to at least one video streaming service.
True
The next person studies in college
False but did a long time ago.
The next person has chosen a live creature on display in a restaurant to be cooked and served amongst friends
False (I don’t think so)
The next person has eaten insects.
False - more or less.
I haven’t intentionally eaten insects, but I swallowed a fly while cycling a couple of years ago.
The next person lives in a place which begins with a vowel.
True
The next person has recently bought new shoes.
Sort of true - I buy them to have them “ready” for when my current pair start to leak, so I have a new pair, but I’ve had them a while.
The next person is having car trouble, again.
True - Constantly, jump starter at the ready.
The next person needs more exercise.
True, though the better weather and increasing fuel costs have encouraged me to use my bike a bit more.
The next person is feeling better with the onset of the aforementioned better weather.
Oh, so very true!
The next person is planning to take a walk/hike soon.
True. It’s time to take the dogs out.
Next person is looking forward to lunch
False, I already had lunch today
The next person is looking forward to dinner.
False. I’m still full from lunch so I’m not thinking about food…yet
The next person likes to have everything under control
False. I’m not sure I would know what to do if everything was under control. Chaos is the norm, correct?
The next person embraces the chaos