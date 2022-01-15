Very true (I’m back from a dog walk.in the snow)
The next person owns a snow shovel.
True (although it doubles as a septic tank shovel )
The next person loves the snow.
False, (I don’t like frozen water in any form, …other than small cubes)
The next person owns a pair of shoes with spikes.
False - but I do own spikes which can be attached to my shoes.
The next person owns a red scarf.
False, though I know one who do.
The next person owns a pair of snowshoes.
False.
The next person owns skis.
True.
The next person owns a sledge.
False.
The next person has a non-mammalian pet.
False.
The next person owns a pair of wellington boots.
False
The next person knew what wellington boots were without looking them up
True, (My boots are made by the Finnish rubber product firm Nokia before ther rurn to mobiles.)
The next person owns a pair of “Lovikkavantar”.
True
The next person always uses cash when shopping.
False.
The next person has at least one brother and at least one sister.
True, how did you jnow?
The next person is using a laptop.
False (at least, not at the moment)
The next person is logged in to the SitePoint forums on more than 1 device.
false
The next person never logs out from frequently visited forums.
True
The next person loves Star Wars movies.
True - of some of them, but not all.
The next person has read “War and Peace” by Tolstoy.
True.
The next person has more books than shelves.