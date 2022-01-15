True
The next person doesn’t use his smartphone.as a phone.
True
The next person doesn’t use his smartphone.as a phone.
Very true, only use Wi-Fi on demand and smartphone to read eBooks.
The next person wants to get sand between their toes.
False
The next person wants to go back to bed.
False
The next person has a log fire going.
False. (Sadly, it’s Phurnacite, which just doesn’t smell as good!)
The next person has walked the dog today.
False. Too cold, so they can go in the backyard today…
The next person is dreaming of warmer weather right now…
Very true (I’m back from a dog walk.in the snow)
The next person owns a snow shovel.
True (although it doubles as a septic tank shovel )
The next person loves the snow.
False, (I don’t like frozen water in any form, …other than small cubes)
The next person owns a pair of shoes with spikes.
False - but I do own spikes which can be attached to my shoes.
The next person owns a red scarf.
False, though I know one who do.
The next person owns a pair of snowshoes.
False.
The next person owns skis.
True.
The next person owns a sledge.
False.
The next person has a non-mammalian pet.
False.
The next person owns a pair of wellington boots.
False
The next person knew what wellington boots were without looking them up
True, (My boots are made by the Finnish rubber product firm Nokia before ther rurn to mobiles.)
The next person owns a pair of “Lovikkavantar”.
True
The next person always uses cash when shopping.
False.
The next person has at least one brother and at least one sister.