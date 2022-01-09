True.
The next person has found truffles in the wild.
True.
The next person has found truffles in the wild.
False. I’ve found mushrooms in the wild, and have made chocolate truffles (which don’t contain truffles ) but haven’t found truffles in the wild…
The next person knows someone famous
True.
The next person hasn’t celebrated the new year yet.
False.
The next person already mistakenly wrote 2021 for the current year.
False (but only because I don’t think I’ve written the date anywhere yet!)
The next person wears multi-coloured socks.
False (I can’t stand socks)
The next person knows how much wood a woodchuck can chuck
True. (When I do it, that is)
The next person prefer to dry food for keeping than freeze it.
False
The next person likes bananas.
True
The next person walks at least 1 mile (~1.6km) every day.
True
The next person can see a hill or a mountain from their window.
True
Next person has a tree in their garden.
False
The next person hasn’t had a bath for quite some time
True. (Too cold now.)
The next person takes at least one shower a day.
True.
The next person prefers taking a bath over taking a shower.
True (Just as well, because we don’t have a shower!)
The next person borrows books from their public library.
True (But not for a long time now)
The next person brings his own bag for shopping.
True I reuse my plastic bags and save having to buy a replacement.
The next person has ridden a motorcycle over 1,000cc and been on a racing track.
False
The next person likes biking in a ruff terrain.
False
The next person has more than one bike.
True
The next person doesn’t use his smartphone.as a phone.