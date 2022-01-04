The next person

#40

True.

The next person hesitates to take a walk in a thickening foggy weather.

#41

False

Next person plays a musical instrument (or three).

#42

True.

The next person has one or more sisters.

#43

True.

The next person enjoy snow and ice.

#44

True.

The next person is in a room with white walls as they are reading this.

#45

False. They are brown/maroon.

Next person is holding a precious newborn baby .

#46

False.

The next person has more cats than dogs.

#47

False.

The next person is a lumberjack and he’s ok.

#48

False. Though I’m happy cutting my own wood.

The next person knows how it feels to parachoute.

#49

False

The next person has walked on burning coals

#50

False.

The next person has been jumping ice pans.

#51

False

The next person lives near a river.

#52

True-ish (a small brook?)

Next person like truffles.

#53

True.

The next person has found truffles in the wild.

#54

False. I’ve found mushrooms in the wild, and have made chocolate truffles (which don’t contain truffles :shifty: ) but haven’t found truffles in the wild…

The next person knows someone famous

#55

True.

The next person hasn’t celebrated the new year yet.

#56

False.

The next person already mistakenly wrote 2021 for the current year.

#57

False (but only because I don’t think I’ve written the date anywhere yet!)

The next person wears multi-coloured socks.

#58

False (I can’t stand socks)

The next person knows how much wood a woodchuck can chuck

#59

True. (When I do it, that is)

The next person prefer to dry food for keeping than freeze it.