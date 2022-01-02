The next person

#31

True.

The next person has a fireplace in the living room.

#32

True.

The next person prefers vegetables to fruit.

#33

False.

The next person owns a kick sled.

#34

False.

The next person has built at least one snow man in 2021.

#35

False.

The next person didn’t see any fireworks last night.

#36

True.

The next person lives in a city.

#37

True.

The next person lives on an island.

#38

False.

The next person has a garden.

#39

True (kind-of)

The next person has daisies in flower in their garden.

#40

True.

The next person hesitates to take a walk in a thickening foggy weather.

#41

False

Next person plays a musical instrument (or three).

#42

True.

The next person has one or more sisters.

#43

True.

The next person enjoy snow and ice.

#44

True.

The next person is in a room with white walls as they are reading this.

#45

False. They are brown/maroon.

Next person is holding a precious newborn baby .

#46

False.

The next person has more cats than dogs.

#47

False.

The next person is a lumberjack and he’s ok.

#48

False. Though I’m happy cutting my own wood.

The next person knows how it feels to parachoute.

#49

False

The next person has walked on burning coals

#50

False.

The next person has been jumping ice pans.