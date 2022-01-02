False (though I am deeply familiar with other kinds of rust)
The next person drives a car older than ten years old.
The next person drives a car older than ten years old.
False (I don’t drive at all)
The next person enjoys travelling by train.
True, especially when visiting my parents where the train follows the Middle Rhine and you can do castle watching on the way.
The next person enjoys travelling through time.
True, I was here 10 years from now.
The next person to respond is a site point admin/mod
True
The next person is on Facebook more than 1 hour a day
False.
The next person does TDD.
False (probably). I don’t know what TDD is.
The next person has more than the average number of legs.
True. Considering there are a few with one or two legs missing, two is more than the average.
The next person hasn’t seen the year 2022, yet.
True.
The next person loves dogs.
True, I have seven. The next person has at least one cat.
False.
The next person will not make a New Year Resolution
True.
The next person has a fireplace in the living room.
True.
The next person prefers vegetables to fruit.
False.
The next person owns a kick sled.
False.
The next person has built at least one snow man in 2021.
False.
The next person didn’t see any fireworks last night.
True.
The next person lives in a city.
True.
The next person lives on an island.
False.
The next person has a garden.
True (kind-of)
The next person has daisies in flower in their garden.