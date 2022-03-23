The next person

#259

False

The next person accidentally wrote a framework by answering a question on this forum.

#260

:lol: False

Next person uses a Zimmer frame

#261

False (had to look up what the heck that was :lol:)

Next person is glad it’s Friday

#262

True

The next person has something special planned for the weekend

#263

Sort-of true …

I’ll be watching Scotland play Italy in the Rugby Six Nations Tournament (on TV, of course), which only happens once a year.

The next person has never watched a rugby match (live or on TV).

#264

True

Next person enjoys playing sports.

#265

False

I’m a potato couch in my heart. I only do sports because I’m forced to.

The next person like sports…but to watch them on TV

#266

False

Next person has had a frisky witch

#267

False

The next person had to look up what a frisky witch was :shifty:

#268

True

The next person’s birthday is in summer.

#269

False

The next person has subscribed to at least one video streaming service.

#270

True

The next person studies in college

#271

False but did a long time ago.

The next person has chosen a live creature on display in a restaurant to be cooked and served amongst friends :slight_smile:

#272

False (I don’t think so)

The next person has eaten insects.

#273

False - more or less. shifty_suspect

I haven’t intentionally eaten insects, but I swallowed a fly while cycling a couple of years ago. puke2

The next person lives in a place which begins with a vowel.

#274

True

The next person has recently bought new shoes.

#275

Sort of true - I buy them to have them “ready” for when my current pair start to leak, so I have a new pair, but I’ve had them a while.

The next person is having car trouble, again.

#276

True - Constantly, jump starter at the ready.

The next person needs more exercise.

#277

True, though the better weather and increasing fuel costs have encouraged me to use my bike a bit more.

The next person is feeling better with the onset of the aforementioned better weather.

#278

Oh, so very true! agree

The next person is planning to take a walk/hike soon.

