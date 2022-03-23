False
The next person accidentally wrote a framework by answering a question on this forum.
False
False
Next person uses a Zimmer frame
False (had to look up what the heck that was )
Next person is glad it’s Friday
True
The next person has something special planned for the weekend
Sort-of true …
I’ll be watching Scotland play Italy in the Rugby Six Nations Tournament (on TV, of course), which only happens once a year.
The next person has never watched a rugby match (live or on TV).
True
Next person enjoys playing sports.
False
I’m a potato couch in my heart. I only do sports because I’m forced to.
The next person like sports…but to watch them on TV
False
Next person has had a frisky witch
False
The next person had to look up what a frisky witch was
True
The next person’s birthday is in summer.
False
The next person has subscribed to at least one video streaming service.
True
The next person studies in college
False but did a long time ago.
The next person has chosen a live creature on display in a restaurant to be cooked and served amongst friends
False (I don’t think so)
The next person has eaten insects.
False - more or less.
I haven’t intentionally eaten insects, but I swallowed a fly while cycling a couple of years ago.
The next person lives in a place which begins with a vowel.
True
The next person has recently bought new shoes.
Sort of true - I buy them to have them “ready” for when my current pair start to leak, so I have a new pair, but I’ve had them a while.
The next person is having car trouble, again.
True - Constantly, jump starter at the ready.
The next person needs more exercise.
True, though the better weather and increasing fuel costs have encouraged me to use my bike a bit more.
The next person is feeling better with the onset of the aforementioned better weather.
Oh, so very true!
The next person is planning to take a walk/hike soon.