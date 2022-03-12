The next person

#253

False. No live gigs recently. But it would have been cool.

The next person bought a PS5 but it is still waiting for it to come

#254

False

(but I bought socks recently and I’m still waiting for those to come … :socks:)

The next person has booked a holiday for this year.

1 Like
#255

False

The next person is looking forward to summer.

1 Like
#256

True

The next person is tired of snow.

#257

False, not experienced snow this millennium:)

The next person strives to eat fish on Friday

#258

Trueish - sounds like a good idea.

The next person thinks there just aren’t enough frameworks.

#259

False

The next person accidentally wrote a framework by answering a question on this forum.

2 Likes
#260

:lol: False

Next person uses a Zimmer frame

#261

False (had to look up what the heck that was :lol:)

Next person is glad it’s Friday

2 Likes
#262

True

The next person has something special planned for the weekend

#263

Sort-of true …

I’ll be watching Scotland play Italy in the Rugby Six Nations Tournament (on TV, of course), which only happens once a year.

The next person has never watched a rugby match (live or on TV).

#264

True

Next person enjoys playing sports.

#265

False

I’m a potato couch in my heart. I only do sports because I’m forced to.

The next person like sports…but to watch them on TV

#266

False

Next person has had a frisky witch

#267

False

The next person had to look up what a frisky witch was :shifty:

2 Likes
#268

True

The next person’s birthday is in summer.

#269

False

The next person has subscribed to at least one video streaming service.

#270

True

The next person studies in college

#271

False but did a long time ago.

The next person has chosen a live creature on display in a restaurant to be cooked and served amongst friends :slight_smile:

#272

False (I don’t think so)

The next person has eaten insects.