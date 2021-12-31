True.
The next person doesn’t drive.
True.
True.
The next person has posted an answer on stack overflow exactly once.
False.
The next person is looking forward to 2022.
True.
The next person plays golf.
True, but I get mad when the door on the windmill closes before the ball goes in.
The next person laughed at my reply.
True.
The next person has never built a snowman.
False.
The next person has never built an iglo.
False.
The next person has never dived into a pile of snow.
True.
(Lack of snow, rather than lack of inclination! )
The next person would rather travel by bicycle than by car.
True!
The next person has never owned a bicycle.
False.
The next person loves JavaScript (I mean, who doesn’t?)
False (it’s ok, I certainly don’t love it)
The next person has programmed something in Rust.
False (though I am deeply familiar with other kinds of rust)
The next person drives a car older than ten years old.
False (I don’t drive at all)
The next person enjoys travelling by train.
True, especially when visiting my parents where the train follows the Middle Rhine and you can do castle watching on the way.
The next person enjoys travelling through time.
True, I was here 10 years from now.
The next person to respond is a site point admin/mod
True
The next person is on Facebook more than 1 hour a day
False.
The next person does TDD.
False (probably). I don’t know what TDD is.
The next person has more than the average number of legs.
True. Considering there are a few with one or two legs missing, two is more than the average.
The next person hasn’t seen the year 2022, yet.