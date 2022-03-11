True, Europe (1987-1988)
The next person is over 50 years old.
True, Europe (1987-1988)
The next person is over 50 years old.
False, 37!
The next person learned to cook a new dish or a hobby during the pandemic
False, I haven’t learned to cook any hobbies during the pandemic.
The next person’s ears are still ringing a little after attending a great live gig last night.
False. No live gigs recently. But it would have been cool.
The next person bought a PS5 but it is still waiting for it to come
False
(but I bought socks recently and I’m still waiting for those to come … )
The next person has booked a holiday for this year.
False
The next person is looking forward to summer.
True
The next person is tired of snow.
False, not experienced snow this millennium:)
The next person strives to eat fish on Friday
Trueish - sounds like a good idea.
The next person thinks there just aren’t enough frameworks.
False
The next person accidentally wrote a framework by answering a question on this forum.
False
Next person uses a Zimmer frame
False (had to look up what the heck that was )
Next person is glad it’s Friday
True
The next person has something special planned for the weekend
Sort-of true …
I’ll be watching Scotland play Italy in the Rugby Six Nations Tournament (on TV, of course), which only happens once a year.
The next person has never watched a rugby match (live or on TV).
True
Next person enjoys playing sports.
False
I’m a potato couch in my heart. I only do sports because I’m forced to.
The next person like sports…but to watch them on TV
False
Next person has had a frisky witch
False
The next person had to look up what a frisky witch was
True
The next person’s birthday is in summer.
False
The next person has subscribed to at least one video streaming service.